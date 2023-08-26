Kick back, RELAX and enjoy magnificent sunsets over the Green! Stunning ranch style home with open floor plan, thoughtfully designed by local architect for its unique site on the green. Beautiful low-maintenance full brick and stone veneer exterior, bright open floor plan with 12' ceilings and walls of windows. Gourmet kitchen with huge center island open to breakfast room and great room. Luxurious main floor primary suite include spa-like en-suite bath with huge walk-in shower, heated floor and more. Lower level features huge family room with wet bar, two bedrooms, bath, exercise room, and ample storage. Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood flooring, custom lighting, extensive trim package, loads of upgrades. Conveniently located near SIU, shopping, dining/entertainment, hospitals. Easy commute to St. Louis and Scott Air Force Base.