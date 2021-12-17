 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $1,100,000

Make the first impression a lasting one with this thoughtfully designed & meticulously built, 5000 sq ft, 5 Bed/4.5 Bath custom home! With the attention to quality construction & detail, efficiency meets design with a Great Room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, & feature Window Wall showcasing one of a kind staircase. Comes complete with all the attention to detail you'd expect from an Iconic Custom Home plus some really unique surprises. Kitchen with quartz countertops, Thomasville cabinets, & State-of-the-Art SS appliance package; Bonus pot filler over the 5 Burner Range & hidden walk-in pantry. Main Floor Master Suite offers free standing tub, double sinks, & walk-in closet, alongside Main Floor Laundry & MudRoom w/ access to 3 car side entry garage. Finished Lower Level w/ 5th Bed plus Bath & Rec Room. Smart Home Technology throughout, including security alarm, thermostat, & garage door openers. Expected completion Jan 2022.

