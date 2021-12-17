Make the first impression a lasting one with this thoughtfully designed & meticulously built, 5000 sq ft, 5 Bed/4.5 Bath custom home! With the attention to quality construction & detail, efficiency meets design with a Great Room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, & feature Window Wall showcasing one of a kind staircase. Comes complete with all the attention to detail you'd expect from an Iconic Custom Home plus some really unique surprises. Kitchen with quartz countertops, Thomasville cabinets, & State-of-the-Art SS appliance package; Bonus pot filler over the 5 Burner Range & hidden walk-in pantry. Main Floor Master Suite offers free standing tub, double sinks, & walk-in closet, alongside Main Floor Laundry & MudRoom w/ access to 3 car side entry garage. Finished Lower Level w/ 5th Bed plus Bath & Rec Room. Smart Home Technology throughout, including security alarm, thermostat, & garage door openers. Expected completion Jan 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
The tornado victims ranged in age from 28 to 62 and lived around the St. Louis area.
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
After his surprise firing by the Cardinals in October, Shildt is joining the team that shapes baseball from within.
The St. Louis business community and airport officials pushed for nearly 20 years to restore regular passenger airline service to continental Europe.
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
The schedule change, implemented Monday after a delay of more than three years, trims about 15 minutes off a typical journey of up to 5½ hours.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Students in Kirkwood among others can drop their masks as long as COVID-19 infections stay below a certain threshold.