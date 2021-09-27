5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $1,100,000

Exquisite custom home on unheard of 1 acre level lot in Fenton! Thoughtfully designed & meticulously built, this 5000 sq ft home is what you have been looking for. With the attention to quality construction & detail, this 5 bed, 4.5 bath home features a Great Room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace, white oak hardwood floors, & formal Dining Room. Gourmet Kitchen with quartz countertops, state of the art appliance package, custom cabinetry, & walk in pantry. Main Floor Master Suite offers a free standing tub , double sinks, & spacious walk-in closet. Main Floor Laundry and MudRoom w/ access to 3 car side entry garage. Generous upper level bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & additional baths. Finished lower level with Recreation area & 5th bedroom. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac of a new private street, enjoy City of Fenton amenities such as Free Trash & Recycle, Riverchase Rec Center, & minutes from Fabick Nature Preserve, as well as AAA rated Rockwood Schools.