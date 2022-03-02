Make the first impression a lasting one with this thoughtfully designed & meticulously built, 5000 sq ft, 5 Bed/4.5 Bath custom home! With the attention to quality construction & detail, efficiency meets design with a Great Room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, & feature Window Wall showcasing one of a kind staircase. Comes complete with all the attention to detail you'd expect from an Iconic Custom Home plus some really unique surprises. Kitchen with quartz countertops, Thomasville cabinets, & State-of-the-Art SS appliance package; Bonus pot filler over the 5 Burner Range & hidden walk-in pantry. Split floor plan offers privacy for Main Floor Master Suite w/ its free standing tub, double sinks, & walk-in closet. Main Floor Laundry & MudRoom w/ access to 24 ft deep 3-car side entry garage. Finished Lower Level w/ 5th Bed plus Bath & Rec Room. Smart Home Technology throughout, incld security alarm, thermostat, & garage door openers. Expected completion Mar 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $1,249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
The assistant principal’s lawyer said she was concerned for its health and was going to take it to a vet.
State representative sends apology to Post-Dispatch reporter after Missouri governor refuses.
A spinoff nonprofit employs 36 staff members out of 56 who work at the school, including 10 teachers and all administrators.
Much of the debate Wednesday focused on whether to defund Planned Parenthood.