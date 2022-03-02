5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $1,249,900

Make the first impression a lasting one with this thoughtfully designed & meticulously built, 5000 sq ft, 5 Bed/4.5 Bath custom home! With the attention to quality construction & detail, efficiency meets design with a Great Room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, & feature Window Wall showcasing one of a kind staircase. Comes complete with all the attention to detail you'd expect from an Iconic Custom Home plus some really unique surprises. Kitchen with quartz countertops, Thomasville cabinets, & State-of-the-Art SS appliance package; Bonus pot filler over the 5 Burner Range & hidden walk-in pantry. Split floor plan offers privacy for Main Floor Master Suite w/ its free standing tub, double sinks, & walk-in closet. Main Floor Laundry & MudRoom w/ access to 24 ft deep 3-car side entry garage. Finished Lower Level w/ 5th Bed plus Bath & Rec Room. Smart Home Technology throughout, incld security alarm, thermostat, & garage door openers. Expected completion Mar 2022.