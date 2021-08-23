5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $175,000

Homes like this do not come around often! This 3 bed 3 bath home has updated space galore AND is in such a convenient location just minutes from everything! When you walk in you will be wowed by the open & divided bedroom floor plan! The master suite is something special the bathroom has just recently been updated & truly feels like you are in a spa w/ custom tile work and freestanding tub! Also on the main level you will find two other bedrooms with walk in closets & another full bathroom. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining it includes tons of cabinets, a large center island, & stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a large main floor laundry room! In the basement you will find a whole other house perfect for a guest quarters, income property, or additional family/entertaining space ALSO home office with a beautiful fireplace. As if all the space inside wasn't enough you will also be able to enjoy the half acre private beautifully landscaped yard w/creek view/access!