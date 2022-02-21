5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $199,900

Terrific Opportunity for a full rehab or a tear down to build your own custom home in a TERRIFIC location in Rockwood School District in Fenton! This home is approx 1700 sq ft situated on a slab, currently 5 bed/ 1.5 baths- this is situated on a beautiful 1/2 acre lot! The home currently has a large great room, separate dining room, 4+ bedrooms, 1.5 baths vaulted ceilings in the great room. Tons of opportunities. Please read agent remarks- limited showings avail and buyer needing at the least 30 days after closing to move out. The home is being sold AS IS- the seller to do NO REPAIRS or INSPECTIONS- seller would need an additional 30 days to move after closing! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MON FEB 14th