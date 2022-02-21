Terrific Opportunity for a full rehab or a tear down to build your own custom home in a TERRIFIC location in Rockwood School District in Fenton! This home is approx 1700 sq ft situated on a slab, currently 5 bed/ 1.5 baths- this is situated on a beautiful 1/2 acre lot! The home currently has a large great room, separate dining room, 4+ bedrooms, 1.5 baths vaulted ceilings in the great room. Tons of opportunities. Please read agent remarks- limited showings avail and buyer needing at the least 30 days after closing to move out. The home is being sold AS IS- the seller to do NO REPAIRS or INSPECTIONS- seller would need an additional 30 days to move after closing! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MON FEB 14th
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington U. and chief of research and development for the VA in St. Louis, headed the study.
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
Precision Vehicle Holding had appealed the January denial from the Maryland Heights plan commission.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
Former Sen. John Danforth commissions poll that shows room for independent U.S. Senate candidate.
McClellan: The future of electric cars is iffy.
Wentzville School Board votes to keep a challenged book on library shelves after banning "The Bluest Eye" last month.
Precious cargo: Donor lungs get seat on Southwest flight to St. Louis as transplant team fights time and snowstorm
Dr. Katharine Caldwell says the transplant team refused to give up when their plane was grounded.
Hundreds of crows have been roosting for months at the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis, but dozens have been dropping dead.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.