 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $199,900

5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $199,900

Terrific Opportunity for a full rehab or a tear down to build your own custom home in a TERRIFIC location in Rockwood School District in Fenton! This home is approx 1700 sq ft situated on a slab, currently 5 bed/ 1.5 baths- this is situated on a beautiful 1/2 acre lot! The home currently has a large great room, separate dining room, 4+ bedrooms, 1.5 baths vaulted ceilings in the great room. Tons of opportunities. Please read agent remarks- limited showings avail and buyer needing at the least 30 days after closing to move out. The home is being sold AS IS- the seller to do NO REPAIRS or INSPECTIONS- seller would need an additional 30 days to move after closing! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MON FEB 14th

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News