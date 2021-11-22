You won't want to miss this opportunity to own this spacious 2 story home with attached 2 car garage in AAA Rockwood School District! Open Kitchen with both eat in breakfast area & separate formal dining room. Hearth Room includes gorgeous wood burning fireplace. The upper level floor also provides 4 spacious bedrooms with the Master Bedroom Suite boasting a walk-in closet and private bath. The lower level has plenty of unfinished storage, 5th bedroom potential, laundry and walkout to fully fenced in backyard. Located in a convenient area near highways, schools and Gravois Bluffs shopping/restaurants. Needs some finishing touches, and is being sold "as is".
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $260,000
