HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....never have to worry about getting snowed in again. This home is literally just seconds from Hwy 30. LINDBERGH SCHOOLS....and bus even picks up right from the driveway. And WHOA...even within walking distance to Gravois Bluffs!! This home is sooooo.....charming and even comes with a covered patio and courtyard. Backyard is very large, level, private and fenced. Plenty of room for a pool or additional garage. With 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and almost 2,000 square feet, there's room for everyone. You even have the option of main floor laundry or lower level laundry.....or maybe even both. Home has been completely renovated. Sellers have replaced all insulation and drywall throughout and you'll find no carpeting in this home. All floors are wood or ceramic. And check out the custom tile work in ALL 3 bathrooms. This home has been very loved and you'll see that as soon as you pull into the driveway.
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only five cases of the mu variant have been detected through sequencing of samples in Missouri, state health officials say.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
One person was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after the early morning incident.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
Kyle J. Vandermolen of St. Charles was charged Sept. 1 with one felony count of invasion of privacy.
Crushed: Cardinals blow four-run lead in ninth as Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam sends Brewers to 6-5 win
Veteran lefty Lester had a chance to go to 2-0 on the road trip and the Cardinals were two outs from claiming a second series vs. a team ahead of them in the standings.
Kory R. Schulein spent years downloading child porn and was a moderator on a dark web site dedicated to child exploitation.
Former Cardinals star, honored after long wait, thanks the many who helped him, including late players' association czar Marvin Miller.
Ronald Scott Miller created a ghost employee, inflated time sheets and created fake invoices, a federal indictment claims.
Natalia Jacquemin told a responding officer, "I just wanted him to rest in peace," charges said. The boy survived the attack.