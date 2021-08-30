5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $379,900

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! LINDBERGH SCHOOLS....and bus even picks up right from the driveway. And WHOA...even within walking distance to Gravois Bluffs!! This home is sooooo.....charming and even comes with a covered patio and courtyard. Backyard is very large, private and fenced. With 5 bedrooms, there's room for everyone. You even have the option of main floor laundry or lower level laundry.....or maybe even both. Home has been completely renovated. Sellers have replaced all insulation and drywall throughout and you'll find no carpeting in this home. All floors are wood or ceramic. And check out the custom tile work in ALL 3 bathrooms. This home has been very loved and you'll see that as soon as you pull into the driveway. Showings begin on Saturday morning at 9:00 am. Open House on Sunday, August 22 from 1-3 pm.