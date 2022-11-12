5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $424,900

You'll fall in love with all the upgrades at this amazing Fenton, MO home!! This 5 bed/3.5 bath home has beautiful finishes and luxuries that you won't want to miss! Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the house including all bedrooms and hallways and interior has been freshly painted for your convenience. Main level features family room, living room (or use as a study or playroom), half bath, large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets, island, and walk-in pantry with custom shelving! Second floor has laundry w/ custom cabinets and spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bedroom has custom walk-in closet, dbl vanity, separate shower and tub! Lower level is finished with accessible full bath and large rec room area. Enjoy entertaining on maintenance-free deck and fully fenced yard. Other features include plantation shutters at front of the home, sprinkler system and gas fireplace in family room. Close to Gravois Bluffs with tons of amenities. Open House on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.