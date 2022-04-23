No need to wait for new construction! Enjoy your family bonding more in this spacious home. Built in 2017, this 2-story house has an enormous living room parallel to the kitchen that has all solid counter tops, and a bar on the center. Get well-rested in this 5 bedroom property with walk-in closets, and huge windows that let in so much light! The whole house is painted with neutral colors to match most furniture! Another highlight that you will surely love are its baths with double sink, large mirrors that creates a sense of space. Be immersed with nature as you sit on its open deck with a beautiful view of green plains. While living here, the owners have added a deck and finished the basement. The basement has a kitchenette, family room, the 5th bedroom, and a full bathroom with a... SAUNA!
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The men were shot late Tuesday on the parking lot at Larry's Tavern, 16833 Manchester Road.
The medical ICU on the 8th floor of the Central West End hospital was the first COVID ward at the busiest hospital in the state.
Orioles broadcaster Melanie Newman to do play-by-play of Cards-Reds contest Friday.
Steven Roberts releases terms of agreement with Cora Faith Walker over rape claim.
This is not what the Vegas Golden Knights envisioned when they signed defenseman Alex Pietrangelo away from the Blues as a free agent.
'I know I have massive shoes to fill': Knizner earned Cardinals' trust before getting playing time to prove it
Molina's backup, rarely used in past seasons, started three games on road trip, four of first eight, and he's showing creativity, conviction under the spotlight.
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.
Cardinals urged Edman to adjust his left-handed swing to change opponent's approach. 'Can you scare guys out of here?' they asked. Home runs have answered.
Arenado and Goldschmidt stretch to get veteran out of first inning. Wainwright and Molina, in their 307th start together, move within a win of MLB record.