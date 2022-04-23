5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $429,900

No need to wait for new construction! Enjoy your family bonding more in this spacious home. Built in 2017, this 2-story house has an enormous living room parallel to the kitchen that has all solid counter tops, and a bar on the center. Get well-rested in this 5 bedroom property with walk-in closets, and huge windows that let in so much light! The whole house is painted with neutral colors to match most furniture! Another highlight that you will surely love are its baths with double sink, large mirrors that creates a sense of space. Be immersed with nature as you sit on its open deck with a beautiful view of green plains. While living here, the owners have added a deck and finished the basement. The basement has a kitchenette, family room, the 5th bedroom, and a full bathroom with a... SAUNA!