5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $439,000

The Entry Foyer opens up to a 2 Story Great Room with a Beautiful Wall of Windows. Tons of Natural Light. This 1 1/2 Story has a Large Main Floor Master Bedroom Suite. Living Room & Dining Room are Open to the Foyer. Both have Faux Painted Walls. Large Kitchen & Breakfast Room with granite center Island, Newly Replaced 3 Pane Sliding Glass door to Composite Deck 8 yrs new. Lower Level is complete with Family Room, Recreation Room w/ Pool Table, Wet Bar, Built In Stove, & Refrigerator plus a FULL Bathroom and Large Bedroom and Walk Out to Patio and Beautiful Yard! The Property is Beautifully Landscaped with a Strawberry Garden! The Home Features Zoned Furnace & AC. Sump Pump & Pit. Termite Treated with Warranty, and Intercom. This LARGE spacious home has Oversized 3 Car Garage and is Nestled in lovely Arlington Glen Neighborhood.