The Entry Foyer opens up to a 2 Story Great Room with a Beautiful Wall of Windows. Tons of Natural Light. This 1 1/2 Story has a Large Main Floor Master Bedroom Suite. Living Room & Dining Room are Open to the Foyer. Both have Faux Painted Walls. Large Kitchen & Breakfast Room with granite center Island, Newly Replaced 3 Pane Sliding Glass door to Composite Deck 8 yrs new. Lower Level is complete with Family Room, Recreation Room w/ Pool Table, Wet Bar, Built In Stove, & Refrigerator plus a FULL Bathroom and Large Bedroom and Walk Out to Patio and Beautiful Yard! The Property is Beautifully Landscaped with a Strawberry Garden! The Home Features Zoned Furnace & AC. Sump Pump & Pit. Termite Treated with Warranty, and Intercom. This LARGE spacious home has Oversized 3 Car Garage and is Nestled in lovely Arlington Glen Neighborhood.
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
County Executive Sam Page’s administration maintains the mandate is not subject to council action, and the executive continued to tout the benefits of the order after the vote.
He said he gave the middle finger after racist provocations from Republican politicians and a boisterous audience pushed him to his limit.
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed Wednesday for a temporary restraining order against the county mandate.
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
On the eve of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the rich started to get richer, and some fan bases got restless. Also: Mikolas' asserts strength in rehab start.
In a surprise move Friday, Chief Mary Barton announced her resignation after she filed a federal complaint last week alleging discrimination.
Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need
Happ was acquired in exchange for a reliable reliever and a Class AA lefty, and outfielder Lane Thomas was swapped for Lester.
AT&T sold the building in 2006 for $205 million. It's now valued at $14 million.
Ben Poremba's restaurants and Apotheosis Comics & Lounge say nonvaccinated customers are still welcome to eat and drink outdoors.
Health officials said they are prioritizing disease investigation for infections among children younger than 12, as coronavirus cases continue to rise