5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $449,500

AMAZING family house! With over 3000 square foot of total living space this house has it all! Updated kitchen with newer appliances. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining. Great Room has updated flooring, new paint and fireplace underneath the big screen, perfect for nights at home. The generous master suite has a large closet and amazing master bath with heated floors, towel warmer, steam room shower and separate tub. Full walk-out basement is bright with plenty of windows. Oversized bedroom, full bath and another fun living space are complimented with plenty of space for storage. The property has a sprinkler system, fenced backyard and 2-level deck backs to woods for plenty of privacy. The back patio has hookups for a hot tub and a sauna. New roof in 2016, new water heater in 2021. 2-car garage. This house really has it all! Located in Romaine Springs Subdivision with clubhouse and great family pool. Don't miss out on the perfect family home!