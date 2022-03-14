AMAZING family house! With over 3000 square foot of total living space this house has it all! Updated kitchen with newer appliances. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining. Great Room has updated flooring, new paint and fireplace underneath the big screen, perfect for nights at home. The generous master suite has a large closet and amazing master bath with heated floors, towel warmer, steam room shower and separate tub. Full walk-out basement is bright with plenty of windows. Oversized bedroom, full bath and another fun living space are complimented with plenty of space for storage. The property has a sprinkler system, fenced backyard and 2-level deck backs to woods for plenty of privacy. The back patio has hookups for a hot tub and a sauna. New roof in 2016, new water heater in 2021. 2-car garage. This house really has it all! Located in Romaine Springs Subdivision with clubhouse and great family pool. Don't miss out on the perfect family home!
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $449,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cora Faith Walker, of Ferguson, represented the city and other parts of north St. Louis County in the Missouri Legislature from 2017 to 2019, when she became policy director for County Executive Sam Page.
Martin, 78-77 in five seasons at Mizzou, will not return for a sixth season.
Play ball! MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately
Cardinals players will be in camp Friday, first official workout Monday, and opening day is April 7 at Busch Stadium. There will be a DH in the lineup.
Righthander VerHagen, like Mikolas and Brooks, went abroad to reinvent himself as a pitcher and make a bid to return to the majors.
The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Friday that Fox has let Buck out of his contract — which had one more year to go — in order for him to move to ESPN.
KMOV (Channel 4) management told staff earlier this week that the station plans to relocate and is considering a location outside the city, sources said.
Deadline delayed (again): In latest attempt to save full season, MLB and players’ union prompt overnight negotiations
Players’ union was mulling an offer from MLB late Tuesday that would allow, if accepted, the game to race for a start, reclaim a full 162-game season of play.
Legalization supporters assert the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign would, if successful, give current medical marijuana businesses the first shot at full recreational sales.
Here are possible names Mizzou could explore for its fifth head-coaching search in 16 years, including a few with local connections.
Prosecutors say the former principal, Cornelius Green, used money stolen from his school to pay his friend to kill Joceyln Peters, a teacher, in 2016.