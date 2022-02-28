What a great family house! This house has it all. Amazing kitchen with mudroom and walk-in pantry and generous breakfast room is perfect for living and entertaining. Double closet between kitchen and large formal dining room is perfect for butler's pantry. Family room is drenched in light with enormous bay window and fireplace flanked by bookcases-perfect for nights at home. Upstairs-3 large bedrooms and luxurious master en-suite with laundry room and bonus room make this house live graciously. Full walk-out basement is bright with plenty of windows. Oversized bedroom, full bath and another fun living space are complimented with plenty of space for storage. Make sure you check out the fun space under the staircase! The partially fenced backyard backs to woods for plenty of privacy. New roof in 2020, new HVAC in 2021. 3-car Tandem garage. This house really has it all! Located in Romaine Springs Subdivision with clubhouse and great family pool. Don't miss out on the perfect family home!
5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $449,900
