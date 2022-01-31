5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $484,900

Fantastic 1.5 story w/ 3000+ sq. ft. in the Rockwood District! Be welcomed by the 2 STORY ENTRY which opens to the formal DR - what a room it is…rich, hardwood flooring & tray ceiling & opened to the expansive, 2-story Great Room w/ custom built-ins flanking the W/B fireplace, & WALL OF WINDOWS! Moving along to the VAULTED kitchen – fall in love with all it has to offer – 42" cabinets, large breakfast bar/island, walk-in & butler style pantries & coffee bar! Finish out the main floor with the GRAND primary suite, it has SO MUCH space – double-door entry, bay window, LARGE walk-in closet, & HUGE bathroom w/ dual sinks, jet tub, separate shower, dual vanity & crown molding! There are 4 more bedrooms & full bath on the 2nd floor. You are sure to love the FINISHED LL - another full bath, custom wet bar plus spacious rec area & storage space! NEW CARPET & fresh paint throughout most of the house! You'll also love the huge mud room/MFL laundry, 3 CAR garage & mostly level, fenced yard!