Desirable Sequoia model in Winding Bluffs in Fenton, MO! This gorgeous home is very spacious with over 3,700 sq ft of living space. Main level features luxury vinyl plank flooring, magnificent kitchen, 9 ft ceilings, separate dining as well as breakfast room, living room, great room, and main floor laundry! Kitchen has new custom cabinets, waterfall countertop on center island, built-in microwave and stove, gas stove-top with hood, and beautiful backsplash. Main bedroom on 2nd floor has large, custom walk-in closet and bathroom with dbl vanity, soaking tub and shower w marble surround. 4 bedrooms upstairs and another in lower level. Lower level also has rec room, full bath with custom tile surround in shower and dbl vanity. Two other bonus rooms in LL can be office or addl sleeping area. Beautiful views out the back windows! Winding Bluffs community has dog park, walking trail, stocked pond, and soccer fields! Showings begin Fri, May 12th. Open House on Sat, May 13th from 12-2 p.m.