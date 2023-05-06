Stunning 5 bedroom boasts over 3500 sq ft of open concept living space with every possible upgrade you could imagine! This house boasts stunning hardwood floors, a grand 18ft ceiling in the great room, & an open concept design with 9ft ceilings throughout. The chef's kitchen is open to the whole main level, featuring a farmhouse sink, oversized island, & quartz. The primary suite is oversized & includes your own spa with double sinks, a soaking tub, & a large walk-in closet! Did I mention it overlooks the lake? Upstairs you'll find 4 other great sized bedrooms offer ample closet space, a large loft & a large laundry room on the second floor adds convenience. The large, FINISHED basement includes an additional living space, half bath, & rough in for a bar! Calling all car enthusiasts, enjoy a FOUR car garage that has been epoxied w 11 ft ceilings, ready for a car lift! The flat backyard is perfect for gatherings & includes a charming playhouse that matches the house. Will not last long!