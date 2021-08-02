5 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $700,000

Better than NEW! This 3 years old, one owner, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story home sits in a small neighborhood, on a cul-du-sac in the highly rated Rockwood School district. This gorgeous home is turn key ready with all the upgrades you would expect. Entering through the front door and look out to privacy with a wall of windows climbing to the 18 ft. soaring ceiling. The stately stone fireplace is flanked by oversized built-in shelving. The kitchen boasts a huge island with quartz countertops, double ovens, walk-in pantry and eat-in breakfast area. Formal dining room is separate with a tray ceiling. The master suite features 4 piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. Main floor laundry/mudroom with built-ins is just off the oversized 3 car garage. All secondary bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with an additional 2 full bathrooms. The basement has 9 foot pour with egress window and rough-in. Outside find an entertainers dream area with trex decking, 26x16 patio and prof. landscaping.