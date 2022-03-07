5 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $175,000

There's so much potential in this sprawling 1.5 story home that features; large covered front porch, formal living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, main floor family room, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom on main floor. Upstairs features 3 more spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. All bedrooms and main floor living space has hardwood floors. Huge deck off the back off the kitchen that overlooks the incredible backyard. Walk out lower level that can be finished. Home sits on over a .3 acre lot and is being sold AS-IS. Seller will not preform any inspections or provide any repairs or warranties. Make this great home into your DREAM home!