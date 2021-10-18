5 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $200,000

WONDERFUL Home & Neighborhood. Tons of Space. SO MUCH POTENTIAL. Just needs a personal touch. Over 2300 sq ft & 4-5 bedroom. Spacious Foyer opens to separate formal living & dining rooms. Family/hearth room w/wood burning FP opens to large kitchen & offers patio door to covered wrap around deck. Kitchen features large picture window, pantry, plenty of workspace. 4 Seasons room off kitchen provides additional living, FP #2 & wall of built-ins. Room is flooded with light & overlooks the private backyard. Large Master bedroom has his & her walk-in closets and Master bath ensuite. Total of 4 bedrooms on main level. The OMG Basement is enormous with rec/family area, 1 Bedroom with walkout door to patio, a full bath, tuck under 2 car garage access, Large Utility/laundry room-storage-workshop area, & 2 bonus rooms. The POSSIBILITIES are ENDLESS! NEW carpet & paint. Hazelwood East School District. 130 acres of common ground. NO RENTALS PERMITTED!