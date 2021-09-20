5 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $209,900

OPEN SUNDAY Sept 12th 1-3PM. Welcome to this spacious well maintained 1.5 story home that features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car oversized rear entry garage. The inviting covered front porch leads you into the entry foyer and formal living and dining rooms that have hardwood floors. Main floor family room is adjacent to the updated eat in kitchen that has 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, tons of counter space, tile backsplash, large pantry. Main floor master bedroom has a updated bathroom with shower only. Updated hall bathroom has tile surround shower only. 2 more bedrooms complete the main floor. Upstairs you will find 2 huge bedrooms with hardwood floors, full bathroom and lots of closets. Lower level has a finished rec room, craft or hobby room and huge laundry room with slop sink, and loads of space for storage. This is a great home to host family and friends. 200 amp electrical panel. New roof, oversized gutters and gutter guards March of 2021.