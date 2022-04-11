5 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $269,900

You'll love the view at this 5 bed/4 bath Florissant, MO home that backs to the Florissant Golf Club! So much room in this clean and well-loved home! Foyer leads to expansive Living Room/Dining Room combo at the front of the home. Cozy family room adjacent to kitchen has woodturning fireplace. All 5 bedrooms have beautiful wood floors that are in great condition! The Master Bedroom is very spacious with full bath, large walk-in closet plus additional closet. Master also has sliding glass doors leading to patio. Lower level is very open with full bath, bar, and plenty of room to entertain. Lots of storage too! Lots of natural light throughout the home. Newer windows, newer HVAC, and New Roof! Backyard is level and has the most amazing view of the golf course. Showings will begin on Friday, April 8 with Open House on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.