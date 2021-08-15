Country living in the heart of Florissant. This beautiful spacious home sits on a nearly 4 acre partially wooded lot with a pond. In this quiet park like setting you will find fruit trees (apple and pear), blueberries, blackberries, and several kinds of grapes. The property currently has chickens/rooster in coops. The new owner will enjoy low maintenance exterior and freshly painted interior with new flooring throughout the main level. The hearth room features an incredible fireplace that has a circulation fan and is a real focal point. With almost 3000 square feet there is plenty of room for entertaining and enjoying large memorable family gatherings. The main floor bathrooms have been recently remodeled including new vanities. Upstairs you will find large bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Outside you will find a large outbuilding for lots of storage and space to tinker. This is definitely a must see.
5 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $319,900
