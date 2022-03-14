5 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $350,000

Take a look from the curb and you will want to come inside this house and claim it as yours. Take a moment to observe the large columns, full brick and stone front and the oversized 3 car garage. As you enter the grand foyer with Marble flooring notice the voluted T-Staircase. To your right is the large dining room for entertaining family & friends. Then move to the spacious kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, center island and adjacent breakfast room. Experience the main floor family room. Atrium doors lead to the 18x14 custom deck. The second floor houses a vaulted master bedroom with luxury master bath and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs each with walk in closets. Main floor laundry. The lower level has a professional finish complete with another bedroom, elegant bar and a full bath walks out to the backyard through atrium doors. Other amenities include a central vac and alarm system.