Stunning 2 Story low maintenance home in beautiful Chateau Du Mont Estates! Updates and upgrades galore! Main level has open floor plan, lots of windows offering bright sunshine! Five bedrooms, 3.5 baths and three levels of living! Many entertainment areas: sunroom, large deck off kitchen, walk-out lower level family room w/wet bar, patio, plus lovely fenced back yard. Premium lot, backs to common ground and overlooks farm fields with gorgeous sunset views! Special features include: split T stair case, bay window, coffered ceiling, fireplace, sunroom, deck with patio, newer wood fence and wet bar in the lower level. Renovations include: updated owner suite bathroom w/tiled floors, vanities, mirrors and tiled shower; freshly painted, newer carpeting, updated bathrooms, upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops and much more! Over 3000+ square feet of living space plus storage in oversized garage and lower level. Show and sell today! Second chance! Back on market, no fault of the seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $364,900
