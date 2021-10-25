5 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $464,900

Opportunities such as this are rare to come by. Step inside and you will discover quality and class starting with the beautiful 2 story entry. Fully renovated 2 story home with so much to boast about: 3c garage, which is beautifully finished and designed with a garage apartment above (roughed in). This home sits on almost 3.5 acres and is situated in a gated community. New flooring, new gourmet family-friendly kitchen, master suite with Jacuzzi tub and walk in closet, gigantic family room, main floor laundry, 4 bedrooms up and 1 in lower level, finished basement with full bath, freshly painted, wet bar, new appliances, newer roof, flat back yard, and the list goes on. SO much space! High ceilings, open (and large) rooms, walk in closets to add a few. Deck overlooks acreage and is perfect for family gatherings and relaxation; totally private and peaceful, country-like, living! High up on a hill with a glimpse of the river from the front porch during winter months. MUST SEE