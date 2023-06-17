Better than 5 years new, the current owners have translated this magnificent custom home into a glamourous & sun-filled oasis. Soft colors & literally tons of light fill the space & incorporate living areas that are not only expansive but cool & comfortable. Unique rooms flow effortlessly from one to another. Four glass panels in the great room of which 2 slide completely open, revealing full access to the covered patio with outdoor kitchen, living area & private one acre lot. Hallmarks of luxury are all around with 10 ft. ceilings, au courant designer wallcoverings, decorator window treatments & plantation shutters. Ceiling details are extraordinary. 3 bedroom suites plus the main floor primary offering a world unto itself. Magnificent Kitchen with butler’s pantry has a 10 ft. Island with seating, wine & beverage fridges plus ice maker. Beams, wainscoting, moldings & so many additional custom features. Superb finish in LL. You will never want to leave home. Truly a lifestyle!