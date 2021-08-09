Spectacular 1.5 Sty w/5B all en suite w 3 levels of living, 1.2+acres on a quiet cul-de-sac! Grand 2 story entry, elegant Dining rm, octagonal wood panel office, 2 story Great rm w/accordion-style doors to lanai. Dream Kitchen w/custom cabinets, sub zero full ref. & freezer, ref. drawers, large center island, Butler’s pantry, Hearth rm w/stone frplc; Mud rm, Divine Master Suite w/see-through frplc, sitting area, French drs to gazebo, 2 wlk-in closets & Laundry area; luxury bath w/air jetted tub & dual vanities. ADDITIONAL main flr guest suite-opposite side of the house. 2nd Flr: 3 ensuite Bedrms, Bonus rm w/balcony terrace & Laundry rm. Amazing LL w/Wine rm, Family rm, wet bar, Media rm, Golf rm, Fitness rm, full Bth. Highlights:energy efficient/zoned geo-thermal HVAC, Smart Home, natural stone & shake shingle siding, alarm, sprinklers, circle concrete driveway & 4 car garage, 5 indr FPs & 1 outdr FP, an outdr entertaining area w/kitchen/grill, Pool, Lanai, pool bath + outdr shower.
5 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $2,650,000
