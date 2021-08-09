 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $2,650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $2,650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $2,650,000

Spectacular 1.5 Sty w/5B all en suite w 3 levels of living, 1.2+acres on a quiet cul-de-sac! Grand 2 story entry, elegant Dining rm, octagonal wood panel office, 2 story Great rm w/accordion-style doors to lanai. Dream Kitchen w/custom cabinets, sub zero full ref. & freezer, ref. drawers, large center island, Butler’s pantry, Hearth rm w/stone frplc; Mud rm, Divine Master Suite w/see-through frplc, sitting area, French drs to gazebo, 2 wlk-in closets & Laundry area; luxury bath w/air jetted tub & dual vanities. ADDITIONAL main flr guest suite-opposite side of the house. 2nd Flr: 3 ensuite Bedrms, Bonus rm w/balcony terrace & Laundry rm. Amazing LL w/Wine rm, Family rm, wet bar, Media rm, Golf rm, Fitness rm, full Bth. Highlights:energy efficient/zoned geo-thermal HVAC, Smart Home, natural stone & shake shingle siding, alarm, sprinklers, circle concrete driveway & 4 car garage, 5 indr FPs & 1 outdr FP, an outdr entertaining area w/kitchen/grill, Pool, Lanai, pool bath + outdr shower.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories