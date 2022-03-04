The epitome of luxury living, this custom 1.5 story home, features over 9000 SF of stunning living space. Traditional in design, it delivers the ultimate in casual elegance. Exquisite mill work, soaring ceilings & 5 unique fireplaces, it has it all. The stately foyer leads to a 2 story living room, formal dining & private paneled office. The 1st flr primary suite includes His/Her walk in closets, gas fireplace, luxury bath, walk in shower, spa tub & double vanities. The epicurean kitchen, expansive hearth room & open breakfast area are surrounded by windows. Alluring alfresco spaces include the idyllic outdoor kitchen, & covered patio overlooking the custom pool, spa & waterfall. A grand staircase leads to 3 spacious en suite bedrooms & loft. The entertainment extravaganza continues in the lower level with an expansive bar, media room, gym, & billiards. PLUS, a 5th bedroom, full bath & wine closet. Porte cochere connects the 2 garages/4spaces. It's architecturally delightful! .
5 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $2,690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
The assistant principal’s lawyer said she was concerned for its health and was going to take it to a vet.
A spinoff nonprofit employs 36 staff members out of 56 who work at the school, including 10 teachers and all administrators.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
One of the players he represents is Blues forward Ivan Barbashev.