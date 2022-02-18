5 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $2,960,000

The epitome of luxury living, this custom 1.5 story home, features over 9000 SF of stunning living space. Traditional in design, it delivers the ultimate in casual elegance. Exquisite mill work, soaring ceilings & 5 unique fireplaces, it has it all. The stately foyer leads to a 2 story living room, formal dining & private paneled office. The 1st flr primary suite includes His/Her walk in closets, gas fireplace, luxury bath, walk in shower, spa tub & double vanities. The epicurean kitchen, expansive hearth room & open breakfast area are surrounded by windows. Alluring alfresco spaces include the idyllic outdoor kitchen, & covered patio overlooking the custom pool, spa & waterfall. A grand staircase leads to 3 spacious en suite bedrooms & loft. The entertainment extravaganza continues in the lower level with an expansive bar, media room, gym, & billiards. PLUS, a 5th bedroom, full bath & wine closet. Porte cochere connects the 2 garages/4spaces. It's architecturally delightful! .