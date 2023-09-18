Gorgeous curb appeal, an excellent location, and stunning upgrades are just the beginning of things you'll appreciate in this immaculate BEAUTY in the Fairfield Subdivision! Enter through the charming front porch and be impressed by the gleaming floors, stunning molding, spacious living room with fireplace and DREAM eat-in kitchen featuring white cabinets, center island, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and SS appliances. Upstairs relax your cares away in the primary suite with its spa-like bath featuring oversized tiled shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. The additional 3 upstairs beds and bath will offer ULTIMATE convenience and comfort. Downstairs the WOW factor continues with a media room, upgraded bathroom, and 5th bedroom with closet and egress window--such AMAZING added space! If you like to entertain, carry the party from the open kitchen to the generous patio that overlooks the large, flat backyard. This is the ONE that has it ALL!