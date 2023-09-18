Welcome to Glen Carbon's newest community! Bear Creek Estates is tucked away just on the outskirts of town away from the hustle &bustle yet close to all amenities. This new construction home is situated toward the end of the culdesac. Stunning curb appeal. Inside you will find a fresh, neutral design just awaiting your custom decor! Open concept, split bedroom layout is perfect for entertaining yet provides the right amount of separation. Great room w/ cozy fireplace, tastefully designed kitchen w/ center island, quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. Master en-suite, large walk-in closet, dual vanities and tiled shower. Separate laundry, two additional bedrooms & full bath complete the main floor. You'll love BBQ'ing this spring/summer on the covered patio overlooking the backyard. Finished basement w/ family room/rec room, 2 bedrooms & full bath. Space for all! Home is under construction. More photos to come as it progresses! Call today for your personal tour.