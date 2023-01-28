5 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $768,500

A Glendale charmer! This custom-built home didn’t miss any details. SMART features with a wide entryway & natural lighting. FIRST FLOOR primary bedroom & a spa feature bathroom is a rare find in this area. Enclosed toilet, double sink vanity, heated towel rack, jacuzzi tub, separate shower w/a rain shower head & handheld sprayer. Laundry room off the back entry. Three bedrooms & a full bath with a double sink vanity is upstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with a center island, 5-burner gas cooktop, built-in oven & microwave, walk-in pantry & quartz counters. Gas fireplace with a wood mantel. LED recess lights throughout. The exterior extras encompass 7 inch plank siding w/ foam insulation backing, double hung windows, oversized garage, double front pillars & covered front porch. The lower level area offers extended living space, a 60 inch direct vent fireplace, with the 5th bedroom & full bathroom. Top rated Kirkwood schools, amazing walkability to eateries & parks & North Glendale Elementary!