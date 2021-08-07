DREAM HOME ALERT! This 3 year old home checks EVERY BOX. The picturesque front porch welcomes you home and upon entry you will immediately notice the incredible craftmanship throughout. Built- in shelving, distinguished millwork, & custom lighting. The kitchen brings your Pinterest dreams to life- two-toned cabinets, quarts countertops, shiplap walls, 10 foot center island & 36' gas range. Main Floor master suite is complete with doors leading to the back deck, huge walk-in closet & master bath. On the main floor you will also find darling great room with gas fireplace, main floor laundry and mud room leading to oversized 2 car garage. The upper level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and an additional living space that makes for a perfect play room. The finished walk out basement holds the 5th bedroom, full bath, recreation area & plenty of room for storage. Why build when you can own this immaculate like-new home?
5 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $850,000
