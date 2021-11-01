 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in High Ridge - $445,000

Stunning 2 story home with all the desirable updates including granite counter tops, ceramic tile, flooring and newly painted throughout. Full, finished Walk-out LL, and three car garage. Spectacular views from Deck. Wood burning fireplace in Great room, formal liv. Room, and formal separate din. Room. Luxury Master Bedroom with huge 10 x 12 Bathroom and generous walk in closet. Walkout finished Lower level with family room, sleeping area. Conveniently located near Gravois Bluffs. Why live in an over crowded subdivision? This home is move in ready with upgrades galore, and is situated on almost one acre overlooking the valley. "Give Your Dreams A New Address: 2032 Hillsboro Valley Park Rd"

