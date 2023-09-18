Welcome to your dream home in Rockwood School District! This stunning two-story residence sits on 3.89 acres of wooded land at the end of a cul-de-sac, offering privacy and breathtaking views of the 12th hole of the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Step into this magnificent 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the main living areas. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. It opens up to a cozy breakfast nook and a large family room with floor to ceiling fireplace that you can gather with family and friends. First floor includes a spacious office. Upstairs, you'll find the luxurious Primary suite, complete with an en-suite bathroom and dual walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms & office make this complete 2nd floor. This home boasts a finished basement that includes a full custom wet bar, a guest bed & bath, and an exercise room. Back patio boasts a private hot tub. O/S 3 car garage.