5 Bedroom Home in Huntleigh - $5,995,000

Resplendent Huntleigh estate selected by The Robb Report as Mid-West’s singular statement of architectural excellence and design, one-of-a-kind, worldwide. Established 9 years ago, taking 2 years to build, in standards 2 to 3 times that of the industry. The home’s technology is continually evolving, being updated regularly to remain a state-of-the-art composition. Entry through the porte cochere through a motorized gate leads to a paver parking court, 8-car garage and carriage house. Appointments include Geothermal heating/cooling, a 125 Kw generator, saltwater pool, elevator, soundproof and fireproof concrete floors, 18 foot ceilings, and discerning details in rich woods, natural stone, etched glass and air conditioned terraces. 5 Bedroom suites, 9 baths, 12,000 SF with a main level Primary wing. Fully functional and easily managed. Exceptional outdoor space. Covered balconies overlook manicured grounds. Additional amenities: Lounge, billiard & craft rooms, theater, exercise room.