If you're looking for prime location and tons of space this is the home for you!! Don't wait on this gorgeous Imperial home! Walk in the front door to a long entry foyer with custom built in. You'll immediately notice how well this house has been maintained. Spacious, open floorplan - beautiful vaults in the large great room flowing into the kitchen and dining area. 4 main floor bedrooms and extra sleeping space in the lower level, perfect for a large or growing family! Spend your mornings sipping coffee on the large covered deck, and your summer days swimming in the ABOVE GROUND POOL! Walk downstairs to the massive finished basement - truly built for entertaining! Pool table stays! Make an appointment today, this one won't last long :)
5 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $350,000
