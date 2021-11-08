Want space AND a backyard oasis with a private in-ground heated pool? This is for you! This almost 3000 sq ft, 2-story home has been well maintained and is the perfect place for your family to call home. Walk into vinyl luxury flooring all through the main level complete with a living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. Don't miss the main floor laundry off the garage that could pair well as mudroom too! Walk upstairs to find 4 nice size bedrooms, all with walk-in closets! Enjoy quiet evenings in the oversized Master Suite featuring a connected master bathroom, with a separate tub/shower and a large walk-in closet complete with closet system. The lower level brings a 5th bedroom with an egressed window, full bath, storage space and a living area to make into another family room, game room, or whatever your household needs! From the main floor, walk out back to find a perfect space to relax or entertain! You don't want to miss! Open House 11/07/2021, 1-3PM More pics soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $355,000
