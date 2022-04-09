SHOWINGS START FRIDAY 4/8, Enjoy this one from day one! Freshly painted 5 bedrm 3 full baths Open Floor plan, 9' ceilings Brick & Stone Ranch, 3car garage/ 3rd car being 31' deep. Up grades every where you look. Beautiful Level Cul de sac lot that backs to woods. Kitchen offers 42" Maple Cabinetry, Granite Counter tops, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range. Ceramic plank tile floors. 6' windows on entire main floor. 5 1/4 trim work through out. Atrium Door leading to 14x14 Covered Patio, Vaulted Great room with 42" Direct vent gas fireplace. Master bd rm with French Doors, Octagonal Coffered ceiling with Crown molding. Master bath with double bowl vanity, 42x60 tiled shower with heavy glass shower doors. All closet are double shelved with ball catch closers. Lower Level offers Family room , 4th & 5th bed room , full bath and large22x21 storage area with shelving. 75 gallon hot water heater, Sprinkler system with back flow. Certain-teed Max Def Premium Shingle roof. Beautiful home!
5 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $379,900
