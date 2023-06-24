Welcome home! This gorgeous 5 bed/3.5 bath two story former display home is sure to accommodate the entire family. Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood in the Seckman school district in Imperial. With a modern mix of carpet and beautiful wood floors throughout this home is the perfect blend of both comfort and class. In the kitchen, you'll find a spacious center island, an ample amount of beautiful cream-colored cabinets, and a large separate dining room. The fireplace in the living room adds an extra touch of warmth to the home while the coffered ceilings and bay windows add elegance. You'll find tons of storage/space in the fully finished LL. Out back, the nice sized deck overlooks the large, level back yard. You don't want to miss out on this one.