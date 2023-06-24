Welcome home! This gorgeous 5 bed/3.5 bath two story former display home is sure to accommodate the entire family. Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood in the Seckman school district in Imperial. With a modern mix of carpet and beautiful wood floors throughout this home is the perfect blend of both comfort and class. In the kitchen, you'll find a spacious center island, an ample amount of beautiful cream-colored cabinets, and a large separate dining room. The fireplace in the living room adds an extra touch of warmth to the home while the coffered ceilings and bay windows add elegance. You'll find tons of storage/space in the fully finished LL. Out back, the nice sized deck overlooks the large, level back yard. You don't want to miss out on this one.
5 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
World Series MVP, who set club and major-league records with his October 2011 performance, says after month of consideration he does not feel …
More than 350 people crowded into a St. Charles library board meeting Tuesday night in the latest escalation in a fight over a library employe…
In addition to the 11 people shot, one girl was trampled as she tried to escape. Police have arrested a 17-year-old from the area. “This is an…
Our critic gives a fresh evaluation of three classic Hill restaurants: Charlie Gitto's, Dominic's and Lorenzo's Trattoria.
It’s clear David Freese put a lot of thought into his decision. This is not about some sort of rift between the former player and the Cardinals.