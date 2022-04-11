This sensational 3-story home filled w/custom details is located blocks from the charming shops & dining in downtown Kirkwood. Rich hardwood floors, tall 9' ceilings, wide crown molding & baseboards, prairie-style windows & more! Gas fireplace flanked by custom built-ins in the family room which is open to the chef's kitchen w/6-burner Bertazzoni gas range, built-in fridge w/custom cabinet panels, breakfast bar island w/prep sink, undercabinet lighting, & pantry w/roll-out shelves. Dine in the formal dining room w/built-in hutches, the light-filled breakfast room, or the brick & aggregate patio in the fenced back yard. 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, including the spacious primary suite w/2 walk-in closets, private martini deck, & attached bath w/separate vanities, jetted tub & tile multi-head shower. 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms & bonus room perfect for teen/guest privacy. Zoned, multi-unit HVAC system. 13-mo home warranty included. Adjoining property also for sale. See this beauty today!
5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $1,035,000
