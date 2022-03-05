5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $1,100,000

119 Wilson Ave. is a stunning 2-story, full of warmth and an undeniable feeling of enduring quality. Situated just blocks from Downtown Kirkwood, this 4 yr old home built by Boulevard Custom Homes offers every amenity today’s buyers look for. The kitchen is absolutely beautiful! Gorgeous white cabinetry, high-end appliances and a breakfast bar with room for four where the chef can be in the middle of everything. The focal point of the adjacent family room is the gas fireplace, framed by custom wood cabinetry on both sides and impeccable trim from floor to ceiling. The 2nd floor includes an incredible master suite, while each of the 3 additional have direct access to a full bathroom. And don’t miss the large, well-organized 2nd floor laundry! The lower level finished to maximize space, you’ll be impressed to find a guest suite, large playroom, custom home gym & a sauna! Why build a new home when you could move right in to this exceptional property that’s every bit as good is it appears!