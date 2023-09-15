A UNIQUE CUSTOM BUILD BY MAHN! 6+YR Home on a HUGE .6acre lot w/Inground Pool. A Beautiful setting & location make this very enviable! 2STORY, 5BD,3.5BA, 3CAR GARAGE W/amazing landscaping, beautiful circle drive, stone slab walkway at front entry leading to a palatial front porch; All lends to a beautiful country setting in quaint Kirkwood! The backyard oasis is the real getaway! Landscaped fully w/privacy fencing, oversized lot & lovely salt water pool; The interior has been freshly painted, Main Floor has a beautiful open floor plan, crown molding, base molding; Lovely Kitchen w/marble, SS appliances, built in workstation/desk, custom cabinetry, gas cooktop. MF laundry, mud room & half bath. The Great Room w/WB Fireplace exits to oversized porch & patio. Side entry 3CAR GARAGE! UL has the Master Suite w/Walk-In closet; Addit’l 3 bedrooms, a loft area & a full bath! Lower Level is prof. finished incl. huge recreation space, 5th Bedroom, Music Room/Office, Exercise Room & a full bath!