Experience luxury living in this stunning 7 year old 2-story 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home in the highly desirable Kirkwood location just a short walk to downtown. As you enter the home, you'll immediately notice the stunning job-stained wood floors and shutters on all windows, providing a touch of class and privacy. The home has been professionally landscaped and includes an inground sprinkler system, fenced yard, electric gate for added security & EV car charger in the garage. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with the gas firepit & composite deck, perfect for gathering with family & friends. The large walk-in pantry and dry bar w/wine cooler are sure to impress, as are the stainless steel appliances, gas range, double ovens, wainscot trim, custom kitchen cabinets, large island, & 2 lazy susans. The second floor features a spacious laundry room and master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, and a heavy glass door on the shower. The FLL features workout room, rec room, & bedroom