5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $1,349,000

Fabulous opportunity to customize your DREAM home built by Prestige Custom Homes! This spectacular 2 -Story New Construction is directly across from Kirkwood Park on large lot. This 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath features a large gourmet kitchen with island open to family room and hearth room. 9' first floor ceilings, main floor mudroom with built-in lockers, 2nd floor laundry, custom cabinets, quartz countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, wine bar, custom family room built-ins on both sides of fireplace, special millwork throughout, 9 ft. basement pour, architectural shingles and so much more!