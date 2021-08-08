 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $1,399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $1,399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $1,399,000

Grand Victorian located in sought after historic district of downtown Kirkwood. Set on a rare double lot--large enough for a pool! Unbeatable curb appeal with sweeping wrap-around porches, 5 bedrooms, beautifully updated white kitchen, and gorgeous millwork and hardwoods. Large deep-pour basement with multiple egress windows and both open and seating areas. Additional bonus spaces include finished 3rd floor, large mudroom/office, lovely patios and outdoor entertaining areas. This house boasts exquisite attention to both interior and structural details.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories