Life is good & fine on Woodbine! This Kirkwood cutie may be a rookie to the game (built 2019), but it’s sure to be the MVP of your home search. Sleek & modern exterior as you walk up to the double door entry. Take care of bizness like a real boss in your front office by day, & enjoy a meal with la famiglia by night in the dining room. Transport fresh dishes w/ease through the butler’s pantry from your state of the art kitchen. We’re talkin’ SS appliances, island, pantry & farmhouse sink. Cozy living room complete w/fireplace so you can cook/watch a show while you get toasty. Main floor master feat. walk-in closet, double sink vanity & soaker tub. 3 add. beds & full bath upstairs for the rest of your crew. Finished basement big enough for movie lounge & gambling corner for when you’re feelin’ lucky. And add. bed & full bath for guests who have a little too much fun. Back patio for summer stoagies. Short walk to Pepe’s Apt. 2 & Kirkwood Park. Welcome to the good life on Woodbine! CHEERS!