5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $730,000

Live within walking distance to Fillmore Park in this Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Quality, Custom, Vanderbilt Home. The welcoming Entry Foyer is flanked by the Formal Dining Room (w/Wainscoting) & Formal Living Room/Office. Continue to Gourmet Kitchen w/Island/Breakfast Bar, Granite & Crisp White Cabinetry. Kitchen & Breakfast Room flow to the Family room, featuring a Gas Fireplace. Gorgeous Wood Flooring, Custom Baseboards & Crown Molding throughout Main Floor. Sun-filled, Open Floor Plan. Convenient Mud Room w/built in Cubbies & 1/2 Bath complete the Main FL. The UL offers a Splendid Primary Suite w/Walk-in Closet & En-suite bath with Dual Vanities. Three add'l Bedrooms, Large Hall Bath w/Double Bowl Vanity & Laundry Room complete the 2nd FL. The Prof Fin LL includes a Playroom/Rec Room, Full Bath, Guest BR w/Egress, Walk-in Closet &Tons of Storage. The Level Yard is Fenced, providing PERFECT OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT SPACE FOR ALL AGES, complete with Patio, Firepit, Hot Tub & Playset.