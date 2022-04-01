5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $799,900

Lovingly maintained by the same family for 40 years, this beautiful home in the downtown Kirkwood historic district presents a rare opportunity. Traditional architecture is highlighted by stunning woodwork, gorgeous built-ins, classic hardwoods, & elegant touches. The home boasts a large kitchen with center island, huge pantry, & quality cabinetry. The breakfast area boasts one of 4 fireplaces in the home. Formal areas include spacious living and dining rooms while a large in-home office is complete with a built-in granite topped desk & ample storage. The master bathroom is pure luxury with marble tile, custom cabinetry, & polished nickel fixtures. It adjoins a lovely en-suite bedroom with an additional fireplace. Three additional 2nd floor bedrooms are multi-functional & include additional office, laundry, & family room space. A large, finished 3rd floor has an egress window, bonus storage, & sleeping area. Two delightful porches and an oversized garage complete this exceptional home.